What The Cast Of Hannah Montana Looks Like Now

If you were watching Disney Channel in the 2000s, chances are you saw at least one episode of "Hannah Montana." And even if you didn't watch Disney, you probably had at least heard of the show. "Hannah Montana" was a cultural phenomenon. The Emmy-nominated show ran for 100 episodes — a feat worthy of praise for adult television shows, let alone a kids' show. The series also spawned a movie, "Hannah Montana: The Movie," which featured seasoned actors like Vanessa Williams, Melora Hardin, and Margo Martindale, and garnered cameos from Tyra Banks and Rascal Flatts. To this day, it's one of the highest-grossing Disney Channel movies of all time.

"Hannah Montana" also catapulted its star, Miley Cyrus, to fame, and her cultural influence is just as strong today as when the show was in its prime. But plenty of other recognizable names and faces were also part of the show, and since "Hannah Montana" ended, many have gone on to do other exciting projects. Here's what the cast of "Hannah Montana" is up to today.