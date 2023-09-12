The Classic Soap Opera Snoop Dogg Made Multiple Guest Appearances On

An unexpected music superstar wanted the chance to perform at King Charles' coronation festivities — Snoop Dogg. Although the rapper did not get that chance, he has appeared in other unexpected places before. Namely, he appeared on the soap opera "One Life to Live" playing himself with a connection to the fictional Llanview.

Back in 2008, Snoop Dogg said he wanted to perform a new theme song for the sudser, and later on it was announced that he was going on the show that May to sing "Sensual Seduction" and "Life of Da Party" . His cover of the theme song was even used when he guest-starred. During his initial run on the soap opera, viewers also saw Snoop (aka Cordozar Calvin Broadus, Jr.) reunite with his old friend Bo Buchanan.

In 2010, Snoop reappeared on "One Life to Live." He visited Bo and invited him and his family to another performance in town, where Snoop dazzled the citizens of Llanview with the song "I Wanna Rock." When "One Life to Live" was rebooted in 2013, Snoop Dogg — who at the time changed his stage name to Snoop Lion — wrote and produced a new theme song for it and returned for more episodes. His guest starring stint this time coincided with the release of his "Reincarnated" documentary, when he leaped musical genres to reggae for the album of that same name.