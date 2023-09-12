The Classic Soap Opera Snoop Dogg Made Multiple Guest Appearances On
An unexpected music superstar wanted the chance to perform at King Charles' coronation festivities — Snoop Dogg. Although the rapper did not get that chance, he has appeared in other unexpected places before. Namely, he appeared on the soap opera "One Life to Live" playing himself with a connection to the fictional Llanview.
Back in 2008, Snoop Dogg said he wanted to perform a new theme song for the sudser, and later on it was announced that he was going on the show that May to sing "Sensual Seduction" and "Life of Da Party" . His cover of the theme song was even used when he guest-starred. During his initial run on the soap opera, viewers also saw Snoop (aka Cordozar Calvin Broadus, Jr.) reunite with his old friend Bo Buchanan.
In 2010, Snoop reappeared on "One Life to Live." He visited Bo and invited him and his family to another performance in town, where Snoop dazzled the citizens of Llanview with the song "I Wanna Rock." When "One Life to Live" was rebooted in 2013, Snoop Dogg — who at the time changed his stage name to Snoop Lion — wrote and produced a new theme song for it and returned for more episodes. His guest starring stint this time coincided with the release of his "Reincarnated" documentary, when he leaped musical genres to reggae for the album of that same name.
Snoop Dogg has a childhood connection to 'One Life to Live'
In an interview from around the time of that 2010 appearance, Robert S. Woods — the actor who played Bo Buchanan — explained the backstory of Snoop Dogg's fictional past in Llanview: "The storyline ... is that early on, when he was a young, young guy, he was on this soap opera that we used to have here called 'Fraternity Row.' And he was a character on 'Fraternity Row' that decided to go to California ... and sure enough, he did. But he comes back — so it is sort of like coming home I guess." The show "Fraternity Row" is a fictional sudser in the "One Life to Live" universe.
The real Snoop Dogg has his own past connection to Llanview (and the world of "One Life to Live") as well. Although it may be surprising to some, he's been a longtime fan of the show. According to MTV News, when Snoop first appeared on the show he said, "I've been a fan of 'One Life to Live' since I was a baby. My momma always had it on the tube in the crib growing up." In another statement from 2010, the rapper reiterated his childhood connection to the show and added, "It's cool to come back and hang with Bo Buchanan and the people in Llanview and 'rock out with them,'" per Soap Central.
Snoop Dogg expressed his desire to appear on another soap opera
Queen Elizabeth came to Snoop Dogg's rescue back in the '90s, and Snoop is friends with Prince William and Prince Harry because of that. He's also a fan of the British soap opera "Coronation Street" and would like to guest star on the show — and he's not picky about what part he plays.
"Coronation Street, I love it," the rapper told The Sun in March 2023. "If they call me I'll do it. I'll play whenever they need. I love the cinematography, acting, the storylines and just the reality. I'd like to be part of it because they've been part of my culture."
The official "Coronation Street" Twitter account retweeted an article about Snoop's wishes with a pun on one of Snoop's songs: "He could serve hotpots in the Rovers, but he might drop it like it's hot ... " Fans were divided, with some not enthused and others thrilled about the potential appearance.