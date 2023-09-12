Where Do Chase Chrisley And Emmy Medders Stand After Their Split?

Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders may be over for good romantically, but he still has love for her family. Medders' relatives and his family members were present for Chrisley's extravagant marriage proposal. This includes Medders' father, Michael, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2019. When speaking with People shortly after the proposal in October 2022, Medders shared that having her father present in Nashville to witness Chrisley get down on one knee made the moment all the more special. Chrisley shared this sentiment as well, ensuring his future father-in-law was included. Still, even with a special place in his heart, Chrisley will only interact with his ex-in-laws when absolutely necessary. "If [her family] needed me, I would be there for them. But if I don't have to be there in a room with them, I'm not going to," Chrisley revealed during the September 5 episode of Savannah's "Unlocked" podcast.

While it seems that Chrisley has maintained a decent connection with the Medders clan during and after the relationship, Savannah and Medders were always quite rocky. During that recent sit down with her brother, she admitted that she believed Medders did not have good intentions for her brother. At one point, she'd even advised him not to get engaged. However, he clearly did not take heed of her warnings.