Meet General Hospital Star Maurice Benard's Wife Paula

In his book, "Nothing General About It: How Love (and Lithium) Saved Me On and Off General Hospital," Maurice Benard talks about the good, the bad, and the downright ugly moments in his past. He admitted in an interview with Soap Opera Digest that he had a long and difficult battle with his mental health and his bipolar disease so much so that his family had suffered through a lot while trying to help him. Recalling one of his breaking points, Maurice told the publication that there was one time that he was dealing with his anxiety, depression and a manic episode that truly turned into a dangerous situation. He said, "I got through it... I mean, there was stuff in there, like when I threatened to kill [wife Paula during a breakdown]. It's not easy to talk about, but it was needed."

In his YouTube series, "State of Mind," Maurice interviewed Paula back in 2020. She admitted that dealing with his bipolar illness is something that she "didn't sign up for," but has managed to be there through the good times and the bad because of her strong love for him. "I just do whatever we have to do to manage it," Paula said. "When times are hard, then we dig deeper and figure out what we need to do. But to me, it's almost a question that shouldn't even be asked."