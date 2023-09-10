General Hospital Star Maurice Benard's Journey With Adoption Will Melt Your Heart

Sonny Corinthos is a man with many secrets, but his portrayer, Maurice Benard, is an open book. He shares his life stories and mental health struggles on his weekly YouTube series, "State of Mind." Back in 2021, Maurice had a very special guest on the show: his daughter, Heather Andersen. During their chat, Maurice opened up about how he and his wife Paula Benard adopted Heather amid a life that could have easily looked like a heartbreaking soap opera storyline.

That's because Heather's biological mother was a prostitute and Heather herself was "born on drugs," according to Soaps In Depth. Heather credited her adoptive parents with giving her a life that she wouldn't otherwise have. She also said that Maurice and Paula were two people who set a very good example as parents, which is probably why she felt so comfortable with them, despite her own traumatic experiences.

Maurice then recalled the first time Heather asked Paula if she could call her 'mom.' The actor told his daughter, "You didn't see me; I just turned my head, and I couldn't talk. You guys hugged... It was one of the most beautiful things I've seen." Even though Maurice plays a mobster like Sonny, who is tough as nails on "General Hospital," he's nothing like that in real life. Maurice could not help but come to tears when he was reunited with Heather after not seeing her for a very long time.