Meet Jenna Lyons' New Girlfriend, Cass Bird

"The Real Housewives of New York City" star Jenna Lyons is climbing the ranks as one of the most adored Housewives. With a highly successful background in fashion as former J. Crew president and creative director, Lyons has made a stunning transformation to reality television. She is giving her supporters an intimate look into her current life and past, which has admittedly made her much more guarded. One aspect of her life that fans are still curious about is her relationship with her partner, Cass Bird.

While it's unclear when Cass and Lyons initially met, the fashion curator confirmed their romance to the New York Times in June 2023. Both women share several things in common, including lengthy past relationships. Lyons was married to ex-husband, artist Vincent Mazeau, from 2002 to 2011, welcoming a son with him before they split. Cass and her former partner Ali Bird initially met in 1997 and would get together years later, remaining a couple for 14 years. Throughout that time, they welcomed two children, a son, Leo, and a daughter, Mae.

Despite the fact that Cass and Ali still have a working relationship, Lyons and Bird became Instagram official in July 2023, when Lyons shared a photo of Cass. The new lovers also spent Labor Day 2023 with one another, which Cass documented on her IG page. Seemingly proud to show off her partner, Cass is much more than just the girlfriend of a Bravo housewife.