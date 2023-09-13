How Taylor Swift Fans Once Caused What Felt Like An Earthquake In Seattle

Taylor Swift's fans will stop at nothing to see her perform live and once at the concert, the collective power of these passionate Swifties may very well be unmatched. In fact, at the July 2023 Eras Tour shows in Seattle, Washington, the dancing, movement, and energy of Swift's fans triggered seismic activity that showed up in seismometer data as a 2.3 magnitude event.

The "Swift Quake," as it was termed, per CNN, happened both nights the pop star performed in Seattle and broke the record of a previous fan-made "earthquake." In 2011, excited fans created the "Beast Quake" after Seattle Seahawks player Marshawn Lynch (nicknamed "Beast Mode") got a touchdown at the same venue, Lumen Field. Jackie Caplan-Auerbach, a seismologist and college professor of geology, explained the difference between the stadium's two seismic events.

"The shaking was twice as strong as 'Beast Quake.' It absolutely doubled it," she told CNN. "The primary difference is the duration of shaking. Cheering after a touchdown lasts for a couple seconds, but eventually, it dies down. It's much more random than a concert. For [Swift], I collected about 10 hours of data where rhythm controlled the behavior. The music, the speakers, the beat. All that energy can drive into the ground and shake it."