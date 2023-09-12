Doug Davidson Has All The Details On His Controversial Exit From The Young And The Restless

"The Young and the Restless" alum Doug Davidson (Paul Williams) is one soap opera vet who has retained a massive following of loyal fans despite no longer being on the show that made his name. For four decades, viewers fawned over him as the handsome Detective Paul Williams. The character not only helped keep the streets of Genoa City crime-free, but he was also once a sexy centerfold.

In 2018, Davidson marked his 40th anniversary on the show. However, his subsequent appearances were brief. When asked what he missed the most about "The Young and the Restless," in 2019, the actor informed Soap Opera Digest, "My entire identity was tied up in the show. It was the first position, even above family in the moment-to-moment thing. So the fact that it was cut off after 40 years was shocking to my spirit."

However, that was one of the last times Paul was seen working at the Genoa City Police Department. And, in July 2023, Davidson cleared out his dressing room after four decades, seemingly confirming that his time on the soap was done. But he hasn't explained what made him leave until now, revealing that there were money issues behind the scenes.