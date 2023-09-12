Doug Davidson Has All The Details On His Controversial Exit From The Young And The Restless
"The Young and the Restless" alum Doug Davidson (Paul Williams) is one soap opera vet who has retained a massive following of loyal fans despite no longer being on the show that made his name. For four decades, viewers fawned over him as the handsome Detective Paul Williams. The character not only helped keep the streets of Genoa City crime-free, but he was also once a sexy centerfold.
In 2018, Davidson marked his 40th anniversary on the show. However, his subsequent appearances were brief. When asked what he missed the most about "The Young and the Restless," in 2019, the actor informed Soap Opera Digest, "My entire identity was tied up in the show. It was the first position, even above family in the moment-to-moment thing. So the fact that it was cut off after 40 years was shocking to my spirit."
However, that was one of the last times Paul was seen working at the Genoa City Police Department. And, in July 2023, Davidson cleared out his dressing room after four decades, seemingly confirming that his time on the soap was done. But he hasn't explained what made him leave until now, revealing that there were money issues behind the scenes.
The soap star confirmed it wasn't for lack of trying
Ever since Doug Davidson's final appearance on "The Young and the Restless," there's been a lot of speculation over whether or not he would ever return to the show proper. It seemed like he had one foot in and one foot out as Davidson hinted on Twitter several times that he would like to come back, but only if the conditions were right. In 2021, when one fan brought up that it was a full year since Paul was last seen on the show, Davidson replied, "I am tired of fighting for the obvious." He also argued, "I think I am done. After 43 years I am treated like a day player. No bueno."
In the soap icon's September 2023 interview with Soap Hub, Davidson admitted that there was more to his decision to leave the show. When asked about the possibility of revisiting one of Paul's old storylines, Davidson hinted that a lack of good material wasn't the problem. In reality, he courts a higher fee than some of his colleagues.
Davidson mentioned Paul's love rival, Danny Romalotti (Michael Damian), clarifying, "There's always a story. There are plenty of story wheels that would work. But that's not the reason [I'm not there]. Paul is more expensive than Danny. That's what it's all about." This could be a case for the Paul Williams Detective Agency.