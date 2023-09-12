Every No-Good, Horrible Thing That's Happened To Sasha During Her 5 Years On General Hospital

On September 18, Sofia Mattsson will celebrate five years of playing Sasha Gilmore on "General Hospital," and the character's endless torture is almost too much for fans to bear. She first came to town in 2018 posing as the long-lost daughter of Nina Reeves (then Michelle Stafford, now Cynthia Watros). When the truth unsurprisingly came out, Nina was angry at Sasha's deception, but it wasn't long before the two became fast friends, sharing an almost mother/daughter relationship. Since then, Sasha's been through one ordeal after the next, starting with her drug addiction. As the face of, ironically, Deception Cosmetics, she turned to drugs to help alleviate the stress.

She eventually got back on the wagon and ended up having a one-night stand with Brando Corbin (Johnny Wactor), resulting in her getting pregnant. But there would be no peace for them, as his meddling, money-grubbing mother, Gladys Corbin (Bonnie Burroughs), decided to settle down in Port Charles and inserted herself into their lives. When Sasha eventually had the baby via an emergency C-section, things took a turn for the worse, as a placental abruption deprived the fetus of oxygen, causing the baby to become brain-dead. The grieving couple had named the child Liam and tried to get over his death, but things would only get worse. Sasha secretly turned to drugs again, and when she and Brando were vacationing in Niagara Falls, the two eloped.