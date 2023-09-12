Every No-Good, Horrible Thing That's Happened To Sasha During Her 5 Years On General Hospital
On September 18, Sofia Mattsson will celebrate five years of playing Sasha Gilmore on "General Hospital," and the character's endless torture is almost too much for fans to bear. She first came to town in 2018 posing as the long-lost daughter of Nina Reeves (then Michelle Stafford, now Cynthia Watros). When the truth unsurprisingly came out, Nina was angry at Sasha's deception, but it wasn't long before the two became fast friends, sharing an almost mother/daughter relationship. Since then, Sasha's been through one ordeal after the next, starting with her drug addiction. As the face of, ironically, Deception Cosmetics, she turned to drugs to help alleviate the stress.
She eventually got back on the wagon and ended up having a one-night stand with Brando Corbin (Johnny Wactor), resulting in her getting pregnant. But there would be no peace for them, as his meddling, money-grubbing mother, Gladys Corbin (Bonnie Burroughs), decided to settle down in Port Charles and inserted herself into their lives. When Sasha eventually had the baby via an emergency C-section, things took a turn for the worse, as a placental abruption deprived the fetus of oxygen, causing the baby to become brain-dead. The grieving couple had named the child Liam and tried to get over his death, but things would only get worse. Sasha secretly turned to drugs again, and when she and Brando were vacationing in Niagara Falls, the two eloped.
Sasha is now on the run with Cody Bell
Sasha Gilmore continued spiraling out of control, and she had several breakdowns, including one on the shopping program, "Home and Heart," in which she hallucinated about Liam on live television. Later, after a violent outburst where she smashed a reporter's car, Sasha ended up in conservatorship with Brando as her guardian. Tragically, he was murdered by a serial killer, and the awful Gladys took his place. Sasha finally got clean, even doing well on another "H&H" appearance, despite the fact that the rotten producers played baby noises in her earphones to provoke another live breakdown. She was nearing the point where she wouldn't need the guardianship, but she didn't know Gladys had lost money at illegal poker games and was using Sasha's money to pay back those debts to mobster Selina Wu (Lydia Look).
Seeing her cash cow about to set sail, the deplorable Gladys paid fellow poker player Dr. Damon Montague (Darin Toonder) to drug Sasha, causing her to hallucinate, stab her friend Cody Bell (Josh Kelly), and be sent to Ferncliff Sanitarium. But the evil Dr. Montague has continued drugging Sasha, keeping her trapped there until Gladys forks over $50,000. Realizing Sasha was in danger, Cody got himself committed, and on the September 11 episode, he helped her escape.
Now the lam, it's only a matter of time before something even worse happens to Sasha, but we're on the edge of our seats hoping she prevails!