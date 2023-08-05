General Hospital Explainer: Sasha's First Tragic Home & Heart Appearance

"General Hospital" fans have been irritated by the seemingly unrelenting torture of Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson). She first arrived in Port Charles in 2018, when Sasha agreed to partake in a scam with Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) to pretend to be the long-lost daughter of Nina Reeves (then Michelle Stafford, now Cynthia Watros). That scheme went south when the truth came out, but Nina and Sasha ended up becoming friends based on the mother/daughter relationship they had initially bonded over.

Sasha has always had good intentions, though. She felt guilty for pretending to be Nina's daughter and later sacrificed her relationship with Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) so that he could marry Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) in order to secure custody of his son. Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) had been dating Willow while Michael was with Sasha, but the two pretended to have an affair in order to drive Willow and Michael together.

That plan worked successfully but since then, Sasha has had nothing but bad luck and Soap Hub even declared that her current storyline involving mental illness is being handled poorly. Sasha had been using drugs because of the high stress of her job as a model for Deception Cosmetics and currently has a conservator in the form of her mother-in-law, Gladys Corbin (Bonnie Burroughs), because of several public incidents.