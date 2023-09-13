Hallmark Star Tyler Hynes' Secretive Relationship History

Since his Hallmark Channel debut in the 2018 movie "Falling for You," Tyler Hynes has been capturing the hearts of the network's audience. Despite being one of the most beloved stars on one of America's most popular television channels, Hynes has somehow managed to keep his relationship history and current affairs completely out of the limelight. That wouldn't be as surprising if the actor, for example, had no social media presence or wasn't as popular as he is. However, given that he's a fan favorite at Hallmark (according to a Just Jared poll) and considering his large Instagram following, it's quite hard to believe there's no real information on anybody the star might've been romantically involved with.

As Hynes stays focused on his career (other than acting, he's dabbled in producing and directing), rumors about his potential love interests keep swirling but always remain unfounded. Nonetheless, he has given us a glimpse of his state of mind when it comes to love by describing his criteria for the perfect first date. Considering that Hynes is (allegedly) single at the moment, we assume nobody has been able to fulfill his requirements.