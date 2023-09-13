Why Chrishell Stause Was Stunned When Justin Hartley Filed For Divorce

Fans of Netflix's "Selling Sunset" are probably caught up with Chrishell Stause's relationship drama, but the show began after the separation of Chrishell and her husband, Justin Hartley. What actually happened that triggered their divorce?

Viewers of the show know Chrishell as the office sweetheart who refuses to get walked over and disrespected, which probably stems from her home life growing up in poverty and even spending bouts of time homeless, as well as her dramatic split with Justin. Despite all of the madness that Chrishell has endured on and off the show, she works as a top real estate agent in Los Angeles' The Oppenheim Group, selling luxury homes in all different parts of LA, including the Valley, which holds a special place in her heart.

Chrishell and Justin's divorce was filed in November of 2019 after he shockingly texted Chrishell that he was filing. But that's not all, there were other details that were equally as shocking to both Chrishell as well as family and friends of the couple throughout the entire process.