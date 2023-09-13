How Steve Harvey Subtly Shut Down Rumors His Wife Marjorie Cheated On Him

In late August, rumors that Steve Harvey's wife, Marjorie Harvey, had cheated on him began to circulate on social media and quickly went viral. It's unclear how the rumors started, but, according to Entertainment Weekly, an unconfirmed report surfaced that claimed that Marjorie had been caught stepping out on her husband and was seeking a divorce. Both Steve and Marjorie, who have been married since 2007, have spoken out publicly about the reports, and they have vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

"Before I get started, just let me say I'm fine. Marjorie's fine. I don't know what y'all doing but find something else to do because we're fine. Lord have mercy," Harvey said while speaking in front of an audience at Invest Fest 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia (via TikTok). Around the same time, the "Family Feud" host took to Twitter to share an article that was written about his wife. The title of the article is "10 Times Marjorie Harvey Proved She Was a Style Maven." Along with a link to the post, Harvey wrote, "Is it any surprise that I wake up grateful and happy every day?"

That very same day, Marjorie took to her Instagram feed to respond to the rumors that she had been unfaithful.