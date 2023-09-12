Jill Duggar Pulls Back Curtain On 19 Kids & Counting's Money Secrets & Perks In New Memoir

The Duggar family, led by Michelle and Jim Bob, became famous thanks to their TLC show. It first aired as "17 Kids and Counting," but as their family kept growing, by the final seasons it was "19 Kids and Counting." The show was on for seven years, and the Duggars definitely changed since the debut of "19 Kids and Counting."

Housing, feeding, and caring for such a large family is no easy feat, and that was a part of the intrigue of the show. Along with being known for their conservative and strict religious beliefs, the family was known for being frugal and living debt-free, an episode in season 1 was even called "Cheaper by the Duggars." The Duggar family was shown on the show buying groceries in bulk and shopping second-hand. But it wasn't all garage sales and bargains.

What you didn't see was how much help they got with money behind the scenes. But now we have some insights into what went down thanks to Jill Duggar Dillard, the fourth oldest of the Duggar children. Jill, along with her husband Derick, wrote a memoir called "Counting the Cost." Jill's memoir got pushback when it was first announced, but that didn't stop her from telling her story. The book has now come out, and the publisher's website describes it as "revealing the secrets, manipulation, and intimidation behind the show that remained hidden from their fans." And some of those secrets are about just how much they didn't have to pay for their lifestyle, thanks to the production company.