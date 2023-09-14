What We Know About Olivia Rodrigo's Controversial Ex-Boyfriend, Zack Bia

After Olivia Rodrigo released her second studio album "GUTS" on September 8th, 2023, fans of the singer started speculating about the potential inspiration behind the record's 12 tracks. The California native's debut album "SOUR," which launched in May 2021, was largely rumored to be influenced by her relationship with her "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" co-star Joshua Bassett.

In this way, fans have been looking to the star's subsequent relationships in an attempt to identify the real-life influences for her sophomore album. This includes her brief but controversial relationship with Zack Bia, whom she began dating in February 2022. While the connection only lasted a few months, with the relationship ending by August 2022, it's rumored to be the inspiration for her lead single, "Vampire."

In this way, many fans have been taking a moment to investigate the music executive and his Hollywood background. For all your questions, here's everything we know about Olivia Rodrigo's controversial ex-boyfriend Zack Bia.