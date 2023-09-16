The Secret To Hallmark Star Pascale Hutton's Onscreen Chemistry With Kavan Smith

No matter which "When Calls the Heart" couple is your personal favorite, no one can deny the chemistry between Pascale Hutton and her onscreen hubby, Kavan Smith. The pair plays Rosemary and Lee Coulter on the hit Hallmark Channel drama. And, while plenty of Hallmark couples are played by real-life lovers, that isn't the case for these two, despite how much it might look like it when we're watching the Coulters enjoy married life together. The Hallmark Channel struck gold when they cast these two opposite each other, and they clearly know just what a perfect onscreen couple they've got, since they've cast them as a romantic pair in multiple different projects.

These co-stars always seem compatible on TV, and they're just as compatible when they aren't reading from a script. In an interview with TV Fanatic, Smith explained, "we're both fairly spontaneous, and certainly on set, we're spontaneous. We love to play around." Hutton echoed these same sentiments, explaining that the pair's friendship offscreen translates to their work onscreen. "Kavan and I didn't know each other very well before we started filming," she told My Devotional Thoughts. "I had no idea ... that his character was going to be a potential love interest for Rosemary. But right out of the gate, the two of us just hit it off — on screen and off. We've become very close friends ... It's always a pleasure when the two of us get to hang out together 'cause we genuinely are friends."