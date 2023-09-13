The Stunning Transformation Of Isla Fisher

Isla Fisher was inspired to become an actor at just 4 years old — though she didn't start seriously thinking of it as a viable career until the ripe old age of 11. One of Fisher's early memories is of watching her mother in a local production of "Twelfth Night." "I thought, 'Ooh, this seems really exciting and fun' when I was backstage and everyone was getting their dresses and makeup done," she recalled in Glass magazine. "From the time I was very young, I always liked the idea of performance, but equally, I was very shy."

When Fisher felt ready to give acting a shot, she didn't sit idly by and wait for opportunity to come knocking. Rather, when she was still a preteen, she took matters into her own hands. "I managed to look in the Yellow Pages, pre-Google days, and I found myself an agent, spoke with them on the phone, and then I was lucky enough to get cast in something," she recounted. And the rest, as they say, is history.

Fisher's first major role was in the Australian soap opera "Home and Away," which she starred in from 1994 to 1997. In the late 1990s, she moved to London to chase her acting dreams. She recollected the career leap during an interview with the Independent, telling the outlet, "It was that classic period of your life where you're just trying to work out your identity. ... I remember doing a lot of West End theatre."