HGTV's Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge Created Major Headaches For An Entire Neighborhood

It seems like everyone and their mother was jumping on the "Barbie" train with the release of Greta Gerwig's unforgettable spin on the Mattel classic. HGTV was no exception; known for its cast of house designers, renovators, and real estate agents, the network got in on the hype with its four-part event series "Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge." Hosted by the stunning Ashley Graham, she and the cast of HGTV stars descended on a quiet California neighborhood to renovate an average home into a real-life Barbie Dreamhouse.

However, the residents of Michael Crest Drive wouldn't exactly refer to the summer of Barbie as a dream — it was more of a nightmare. After all, when homes are built in a subdivision, they're usually not on spacious plots of land. Each house in the Sand Canyon neighborhood of Santa Clarita was constructed to be a suburban family home in the 1990s. Today, the block is considered one of the most upscale in the city, with houses selling for double what other homes in the area do. But the neighborhood is friendly, quiet, and family-oriented nonetheless.

That is, until construction crews, film crews, staff, and celebs swarmed the neighborhood. One resident told The Ringer, "It was just a huge nightmare. Nobody was happy that this was going to happen on our street." The street was closed to traffic, various power tools and equipment were brought in, and filming took place nearly 24/7. Fans commented on HGTV's teaser, "obviously there's no HOA," and boy, were they right.