General Hospital Star Cynthia Watros Takes After Nina With Her Twin Daughters

On "General Hospital" Nina Reeves' (Cynthia Watros) journey to parenthood has been like no other. There was one storyline when Nina thought Sasha was her daughter. The real truth was that Nina gave birth to a set of twins, which her mother had forced her to give up for adoption, but the story about Nina's real daughters doesn't end there. Nelle Benson (Chloe Lanier) died before Nina found out that she was her daughter.

For the longest time, Nina's love rival Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) also hid the fact that Willow Tait (Katelynn MacMullen) was her other real daughter, according to Soaps in Depth. Despite all of Nina's secrets and challenges, Watros says it feels like an honor to play the character with or without the heartache. She told Soap Opera Digest in 2021, "Nina's had a lot of tears, and I am so thankful as Cynthia to have Nina laugh a little bit and dance a little bit and sort of be happy and carefree."

Watros also feels connected to her character for another reason. That's because the actor takes after Nina when it comes to her own personal journey with motherhood. It might not be as dramatic as a soap opera storyline, but it's pretty close.