Why General Hospital's Nina Once Thought Sasha Was Her Daughter

Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) and Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson) are great friends on "General Hospital," but that wasn't always the case. Nina was devastated when she emerged from a 20-year coma and learned that the child she had been carrying at the time of her injury had died. That, of course, wasn't true, and it later turned out that Nina had bore twin daughters, which her mother subsequently gave up for adoption. She had a hole in her heart as a result and longed to be a mother. Nina and Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) were an item for a time, but when they were on the outs because she'd learned about some of his past crimes, he put a plan in motion that he thought would be sure to reunite them.

He met with Nina's mother, Madeline Reeves (Donna Mills), who was in prison for murdering Nina's ex-husband, Dr. Silas Clay (Michael Easton). Valentin bartered with her: in exchange for her telling the truth that Nina's baby had lived, he would pull strings to get her out of jail. She lied, saying that there was only one child, but truthfully explained that she'd illegally sold the baby because it was in line to eventually receive Nina's fortune as an inheritance, which Madeline wanted for herself. However, shortly after, she had a heart attack and died in prison.