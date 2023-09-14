The Real Meaning Behind Joe Jonas' Sophie Turner-Inspired Song Hesitate

The internet began buzzing with questions and theories after Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner. Then, the duo both shared an official statement confirming the end of their marriage on Instagram. At a recent Jonas Brothers concert in Los Angeles, Jonas addressed the rumors flying about the situation and said, "I just want to say, if you don't hear it from these lips, don't believe it. Okay?" (via People). After thanking fans for their support, the band played "Hesitate," the touching song Jonas wrote about Turner for their "Happiness Begins" album.

The song's lyrics begin with, "Kiss the tears right off your face / Won't get scared, that's the old, old, old me." Jonas is telling Turner that she can be vulnerable with him. He goes on to sing that he'll be there for her and asks her to share her burden with him.

Spinning the adage "Time heals all wounds," Jonas sings, "Time, time only heals if we work through it now / And I promise we'll figure this out." He wants to help Turner work through her struggles and is confident they can overcome them together. The struggles referenced in the song are most likely alluding to Turner's experiences with mental illness.