JFK Could've Ended Up With Another Woman The Night He Met Jackie O

John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy Onassis are one of history's most iconic couples. The President and his First Lady may seem like a match made in heaven — both hailing from wealthy, powerful families that moved in the same social circles. According to many, Jackie was the apparent choice for JFK. Katie Couric Media reported that JFK once said his father "told him it was time to get married, and his father preferred Jackie."

But Jackie wasn't the only girl in JFK's life before, after, and during their marriage. And it could have very well been another woman he ended up with the night the pair met at a dinner party in 1951. The event hosts, Charles and Martha Bartlett, knew both eligible individuals and thought they'd be ideal for one another. However, Martha was worried that JFK "would enjoy Jackie, or that she would enjoy him," according to "'Camera Girl': The story of Jackie before JFK." So she pulled a social faux pas for the era — inviting an extra lady to create a mismatch in the male-to-female ratio.

That woman may have almost become Mrs. Kennedy had Jackie O and JFK not hit it off.