Meet Jamie Foxx's New Girlfriend, Alyce Huckstepp

Jamie Foxx has had a fascinating dating history, which includes several famous women. The "Ray" star most notably began dating fellow actor Katie Holmes in 2013 before they split in 2019. It seems that the two could no longer sustain the relationship between their thriving careers and long distance but have remained friends in the years after they called it quits. While there have been rumors of Foxx trying to win Holmes back, it appears he has moved on to a new lucky lady, Australian former fitness model Alyce Huckstepp.

It's unclear how they met, at the time of writing, but Foxx and Huckstepp first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted partying together at the nightclub LIV, in Miami Beach, in March 2022. The fun didn't stop there, as Huckstepp was then seen attending the Cannes Film Festival, in May 2022, alongside Foxx.

She joined him again for yet another work-related event, at the Los Angeles premiere of his Netflix movie "Day Shift" just a few months later in August 2022. Although Huckstepp has been around for a while, their budding relationship was overshadowed by Foxx's health issues in April 2023. Thankfully, with the comedian on the road to recovery, his romance with Huckstepp has continued.