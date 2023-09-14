What The Cast Of Ever After Is Doing Today

Drew Barrymore was already a well-known star when she starred in "Ever After" as Danielle, having appeared in "E.T." and "Scream." She went on to have a hugely successful acting career. Her roles included playing Josie in "Never Been Kissed," Dylan in "Charlie's Angels," Lucy in "50 First Dates," and Lindsey in "Fever Pitch," to name just a few.

However, despite her success in Hollywood, Barrymore eventually pivoted to hosting her own talk show. "The Drew Barrymore Show" has become a huge hit since it started back in 2020. As Barrymore explained to The Los Angeles Times, she felt that hosting suited her personality better than acting. "I just need to be myself. I struggle to be someone else," she said, adding, "I just can't see acting right now."

Even though Barrymore is no longer acting, she still looks back on "Ever After" as one of her favorite projects as it helped launch her adult career. "'Ever After' taught me that we all are brought up as women and girls with the Cinderella myth ... 'Ever After' taught me to rescue yourself," she told E! Insider. "And it's not that she doesn't want the prince or love, she wants it, but it's when he comes to rescue her, and she's already rescued herself. That's such a great metaphor for women. That it's the love at the end of the day, not the rescuing that we're striving for."