Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney Pulled Out All The Stops Before They Met King Charles

A good impression is important when you are meeting someone as powerful as King Charles III. Two popular celebs were given instructions on how to carry themselves when they were scheduled to meet him. American Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, who holds Canadian and American citizenship, are actors and co-owners of Wales' Wrexham AFC, and they star in the "Welcome to Wrexham” documentary series about their journey with the soccer club. A teaser for the second season of the documentary series gave viewers a taste of Reynolds and McElhenney's royal training as they prepared for the important meeting.

The teaser begins with a ringing phone. Then, Reynolds says, "So, the king of England called." Classical music plays over a shot of the king entering Wrexham's stadium, and Reynolds adds, "We went to monarchy boot camp. It's like the military except your pinky is always up."

Later in the teaser, Reynolds and McElhenney's etiquette coach Lisa Gaché says, "Everything begins with a first impression." She also teaches them the proper handshake technique — "the two pumps and release." Reynolds and McElhenney snicker after demonstrating the handshake. Despite the giggles, their etiquette coach says, "Lovely!" The teaser ends with a seemingly bewildered McElhenney saying, "That's the king ... of, of England."