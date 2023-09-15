How Suri Cruise Reacted When She Finally Saw Mom Katie Holmes In Dawson's Creek

No matter how famous one gets, you're never too famous to be laughed at by your children — something Katie Holmes quickly found out after having a television watch party with her daughter, Suri Cruise. The "Batman Begins" actress shared the comical family moment in a March 2023 interview with Variety, recalling the moment her teenage daughter discovered the sun-soaked TV drama that made Holmes famous: "Dawson's Creek."

The Y2K-era teen drama ran from 1998 to 2003, meaning the last episode aired three years before Suri Cruise was born to Holmes and her ex-husband, Tom Cruise. Holmes played the book-smart girl next door in the series, Joey Potter, winning audiences over with her unassuming charisma and signature toothy smile. Holmes' daughter, however? Well, smitten might not be the word we'd use to describe her reaction.

Luckily, Holmes' relationship with her daughter Suri is incredibly positive, which helped smooth over the laughably awkward moment the two shared over the show.