Suri Cruise Flashes Katie Holmes' Signature Smile While On The Go In NYC

As the only daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, Suri Cruise has been making headlines essentially since she was in the womb. Amid her parents' highly publicized relationship — from Scientology scandals to a purported set-up by Oprah Winfrey to their 2012 divorce — we've watched Suri grow up under the shadow of her famous mom and dad, albeit privately.

Nowadays, she's anything but the shy, young Tom Cruise mini-me she once was. Following Holmes' divorce from Tom, Suri's relationship with her parents changed drastically. There have been clear signs that Tom has been estranged from Suri since the early aughts, while Holmes' relationship with her daughter has only deepened since this tumultuous time in their lives.

However, it isn't just an emotional connection that Suri and her A-list mother share. In fact, one could argue that Suri is becoming more and more of a carbon copy of the "Dawson's Creek" alum, and these photos of Suri from a recent stroll in New York City prove how much the two women resemble each other.