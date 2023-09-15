What Jimmy Buffett Was Doing In His Final Days

Jimmy Buffett died on September 1, 2023, four years after he was diagnosed with Merkel Cell skin cancer, according to an announcement made on his official website. Merkel Cell carcinoma is extremely rare and often marked by a "flesh-colored or bluish-red nodule, often on your face, head or neck," according to the Mayo Clinic. The "Margaritaville" singer was at his home on Long Island surrounded by his loved ones when he took his last breath, per his website. Buffett was still playing music and performing up until his last few months of life. His last show was in Rhode Island in July 2023. Buffett didn't openly share his diagnosis — and he also didn't let his prognosis bring him down.

Following his death, Buffett's sister Laurie Buffett McGuane spoke with People magazine about the final days of her brother's life. "He was always high-spirited, fun-loving, hard-working, and creative," she told the outlet. "It is remarkable to be able to say that he remained the same during the last month of his life. His sense of humor was fully intact. God bless him for keeping himself that way," she continued, adding, "We shared memories of our childhood with Jimmy during his last days. We would repeat stories, and Jimmy would laugh and nod his head to let us know that he remembered." McGuane had nothing but wonderful things to say about her brother and stressed the positive frame of mind that he kept throughout his cancer treatment.