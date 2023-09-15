Inside Prince Harry's Hateful Relationship With The Media

Prince Harry, like the rest of his family, has lived his life in a gilded cage. While he's enjoyed material riches and a luxurious lifestyle few of us could even dream of attaining, he's also had to endure a relentless onslaught of public scrutiny, both from the notoriously salacious British tabloid press and from the public at large. And if seeing himself and his family endlessly criticized and second-guessed in the tabloids and online weren't bad enough, adding to the stress was the royal tradition of politely putting up with it. Unlike the rest of us, as a member of the royal family, Harry couldn't freely clap back whenever someone trashed-talked him in a public forum.

But in recent years, as the tabloids' appetite for royal dirt intensified, some members of the royal family have started politely (but firmly) pushing back. In 2007, Prince William publicly protested the tabloid's harassment of his then-girlfriend, Princess Catherine. Following suit, Prince Harry later warned the media to leave Meghan Markle alone after their relationship became public.

His subsequent rift with the royal family only invited more media scrutiny, but the good news for him was that as a free agent no longer bound by royal etiquette constraints, he's free to push back against the media as hard and as publicly as he wants. And he hasn't hesitated to air his grievances — some of which date back decades.