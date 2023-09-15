Joy Behar Shared Her Theory About Ron DeSantis' Presidential Campaign On The View

"The View" is a mainstay for discussion of hot topics plaguing women in today's society — from style dos and don'ts to the future of our nation. And as the 2024 presidential election heats up, it's no surprise that the ladies of "The View" are weighing in with their thoughts. Joy Behar, who has been a host since the show's start in 1997, made some bold claims about one potential presidential nominee.

Behar wagered that Florida governor Ron DeSantis is actively pandering to conservative voters while intentionally alienating the minority groups he continually offends. "He doesn't want the Black vote 'cause he knows he's never gonna get it," she said (per The Wrap). "So, you know, he says a lot of racist things. This is just one of them." Tenured host Whoopi Goldberg shared similar sentiments, making her dislike of DeSantis and his "anti-woke" platform clear.

"Anti-woke" refers to an ideology that goes against the belief in systemic injustices in the United States — many of which are based on race, immigrant status, gender, and sexuality (per ABC News). "The anti-woke means, you know, 'whatever Black people are talking about ... you shouldn't be listening to what happened,'" Goldberg added (via The Wrap). "But the history is the history. The country is the country, and we know what happened!"