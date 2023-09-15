A Safari Romance Offered Andrew Walker A Hallmark Rite Of Passage

Frequent viewers of the Hallmark channel will recognize Andrew Walker from made-for-TV films like "My Secret Valentine," "The 27 Hour Day," and "Sweet Autumn."Having starred alongside leading ladies such as Lacey Chabert, Autumn Reeser, and Nikki DeLoach, the actor has gained much attention on the network while still playing second fiddle in the channel's female-centric storylines.

However, it wasn't until the flick "A Safari Romance" that Walker experienced a Hallmark rite of passage. If you're unfamiliar, the made-for-TV movie premiered in August of 2023 and stars Brittany Bristow in addition to Walker. The South Africa-based movie landed the actor at the top of the film's call sheet, marking a network first for the Quebec native.

While the number one call sheet spot was an unexpected designation for Walker, it's a vote of confidence that the "Three Wise Men and a Baby" star expressed his appreciation for. Here's what he had to say about it.