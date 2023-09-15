Tom Cruise Reportedly Skipped The 2023 Oscars To Avoid Seeing His Ex Nicole Kidman

Ultra-glam Hollywood nights like the Oscars are great for rubbing elbows with the rich, famous, and talented — which is fun and exciting, unless those rich, famous, and talented people also happen to be your ex. And, as an inside source told the Daily Mail, that's exactly what prevented Tom Cruise from attending the 2023 Academy Awards celebration.

Making his absence even more noticeable was the fact that Cruise's latest action film, "Top Gun: Maverick," was nominated for a whopping six awards, including Best Sound, Best Film Editing, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Visual Effects, Best Original Song, and the award ceremony's highest honor, Best Picture. However, the Daily Mail's inside source suggests that the "Maverick" star skipped the 95th Academy Awards to avoid a run-in with his ex-wife, Nicole Kidman.

Indeed, it would've been hard to avoid at least seeing his ex, who served as one of many A-list presenters for the March 2023 celebration. However, other sources claim his absence had nothing to do with his past marriage.