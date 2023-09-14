Dylan Efron: 10 Facts About Zac's Younger Brother With A Big Social Media Following

If you were a teen in the '00s and had crushes on boys, chances are you were probably into Zac Efron at some point or another. What you might not have known was that Zac has a younger brother, Dylan Efron.

Born Nicholas Dylan Harrison Efron, he told BroBible that the decision to go by his middle name was not his own, but his parents'. "They named me Nicholas, but I've always gone by Dylan. Funny story, actually! There was a time in first grade when I had to write out Nicholas and I didn't know how," he told the interviewer, saying he still remembers the feeling of embarrassment at not being able to spell his own name. As for the origin of Dylan, he credits his mom, who "was a big hippie and loved Bob Dylan."

In recent years, however, the youngest Efron brother has gained a huge social media following on both Instagram and TikTok, so if you've been seeing him around and wanted to learn more, we have the scoop!