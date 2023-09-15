The Secret Miley Cyrus And Snoop Dogg Once Kept From Her Late Grandmother

In 2015, Miley Cyrus snagged the hosting slot for MTV's Video Music Awards, just two years after that controversial performance at the 2013 ceremony. During promos for the awards show, Cyrus decided to link up with rapper Snoop Dogg for a skit full of hallucinations, weed brownies, and even her pet pig (via YouTube). Cyrus' grandmother also makes a cameo, whipping up baked goods while wearing an apron that says "Mary Jane."

Nearly eight years after the lively spot aired, Cyrus reminisced on the moment during her TikTok series, "Used to Be Young." The "We Can't Stop" singer admitted that, at the time, she and Snoop didn't let her grandmother in on the fact that they were baking, erm, special brownies. "It's my grandma doing what grandmas do — baking cookies — but what she doesn't know is that they were actual edibles," Cyrus shared. "RIP, she'll never know."

Her mom, Tish Cyrus, also provided a behind-the-scenes anecdote about Miley's beloved grandma, who sadly passed away in 2020: "I'm bringing Mom to the set and they give her her apron. [She said,] 'Why does this say — my name's not Mary Jane!' I was like, 'I don't know, Mom.'" Looking back on her years in the entertainment industry, Cyrus' "Used to Be Young" series is inspired by her single of the same name. Through these videos, the pop star provides an intimate look into some of the biggest moments of both her personal life and her career.