What Miley Cyrus' Life Was Really Like As A Child Star

Leading up to the release of her song "Used to Be Young," Miley Cyrus launched a TikTok series with the same title, which reflected on her younger years and her overall career milestones. In several of these short clips, she reflected on her time playing the lead role on "Hannah Montana" — which first aired in 2006 when she was 13 — her personal life, her transition from Disney star to solo musician, and more.

Disney Channel's "Hannah Montana" series was probably the height of Miley Cyrus' acting career and no easy feat to maintain at the young age of 13. Between filming, concert touring, and publicity touring, Cyrus had a lot on her plate. She also likely did a lot of growing up during just a short period of time and quickly had to learn how to live under the scrutiny of the public eye.

As an adult, Cyrus has admitted that her time as a child star on "Hannah Montana" made a huge impact on her that has lasted into adulthood — some of it good, some of it bad. Cyrus has even admitted to struggling with her own identity after playing Hannah Montana for so long, that she struggled to transition into her own person after the show ended but eventually found a style and sound that she felt was genuinely her.