Jill Duggar Confirms Wild Rules Of Her Family's Pregnancy Announcements

The List obtained a copy of "Counting the Cost," Jill Duggar Dillard's new memoir, and in the book, which was released September 12, 2023, she pulled back the curtain on "19 Kids and Counting" money secrets and perks. Jill also opened up about some wild rules she had to follow regarding pregnancy announcements due to her life in the reality TV spotlight — as if pregnancy isn't already overwhelming enough!

Jill explained how her parents believed that they still had "parental authority" over their adult children. "We were careful to avoid their displeasure," Jill said in her memoir, "and so pretty much did whatever was expected of us, from wearing the right clothes to saying yes to whatever the show required." That obedience meant that she and her husband, Derick Dillard, had to follow rules set by the producers regarding their pregnancy announcement.

The producers had to know first, because they needed to shoot Jill and Derick telling her parents about the pregnancy. Jill told some of her sisters and friends the news ahead of time. Regarding telling the world, "I had to promise the crew that we would all keep it a secret ... since we couldn't make a formal announcement for another month — due to the show still rolling out our wedding story and teasing the blossoming relationship and forthcoming wedding of my sister Jessa and Ben."