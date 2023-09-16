Calvin Harris Wishes He Didn't Snap At Taylor Swift On Twitter After Their Messy Breakup

Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris were introduced by mutual friend Ellie Goulding backstage at the February 2015 Elle Style Awards. In April 2015, Harris confirmed their relationship in Swiftian fashion by posting a picture of her cats on Instagram. Everything seemed to be going well for the couple as they celebrated their one-year anniversary with a romantic getaway in March 2016. However, things started to go downhill when Harris appeared on "On Air With Ryan Seacrest" and said that he couldn't see himself collaborating with Swift because they'd never truly discussed it.

By June 2016, they called it quits and Swift moved on with Tom Hiddleston. Just a month after their split, Swift's rep confirmed to People that Swift had ghost-written Harris' mega-hit "This Is What You Came For" under the pseudonym Nils Solberg. The move made Harris believe that Swift and her team were on a mission to take him down, so he expressed his feelings on a Twitter rant, writing, "I figure if you're happy in your new relationship you should focus on that instead of trying to tear your ex bf down for something to do."

"I know you're off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy [Perry] ETC but I'm not that guy, sorry. I won't allow it," he added. He finished by urging Swift to focus on the positive aspects of her wonderful life. However, like many others who put their ex on blast on social media, Harris himself wasn't too pleased with the way he lost his cool.