Who Are Bruce Springsteen's Children?
Bruce Springsteen has gone from a New Jersey "working class hero" to a world-famous rock star, thanks to hits like "Born in the USA" and "Dancing in the Dark." Now, the singer has a net worth of approximately $650 million, several properties across the U.S., and a podcast with former President Barack Obama. In the early '80s, Springsteen met Patti Scialfa, a fellow New Jerseyan and a new addition to the E Street Band. They started dating in 1988 after Springsteen split from his first wife, Julianne Phillips. "Patti's been in love with Bruce for as long as I can remember," Scialfa's high school art teacher told People way back in 1988.
In 1991, the couple officially said, "I do." They've been partners on and off stage ever since, singing duets like "Tougher than the Rest" at sold-out concerts and raising their three children (Evan, Jessica, and Sam) on their New Jersey estate. "When we're all together at [our home in] Colts Neck, New Jersey, Bruce and I still get up at seven every morning to make breakfast for the kids: Oatmeal, pancakes, bacon, scrambled eggs — the whole deal," Scialfa revealed in a 2011 interview with Express, explaining that quality time with her family is one of her favorite things.
Although they have musical parents (and presumably plenty of connections in the industry), none of the three Springsteen kids have pursued long-term careers as rock stars. In fact, they've all gone in wildly different directions.
Evan Springsteen works for Apple
Evan Springsteen, the oldest of the Springsteen children, was born in 1990. Although he expressed an early interest in music, Evan ultimately chose to step away from the spotlight — but don't worry, there are still a few clips of him singing in college online. After graduating from Boston University in 2012, Evan worked as a program director at SiriusXM. In 2019, he was hired by Apple. According to his mom, Evan doesn't get the chance to visit quite as often as she'd like and this was especially true during the pandemic.
"I don't see my oldest son, Evan, who works for Apple. He makes playlists for Apple. He doesn't come down much at all," she complained to Rolling Stone in 2020. That same year, Bruce Springsteen spoke at Boston University's convocation ceremony, proudly referencing Evan. "It's going to be unforgettable and [the] ride of your life. My son, who graduated from this very institution, told me so" said the singer (via YouTube). According to Bruce, he was never a musical inspiration for his kids — "They pick their own heroes, they don't need me," the legendary performer admitted on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."
According to Bruce, he'd tell Evan, Jessica, and Sam that he was "Barney for adults" when adoring fans approached him on the street. These days, with the exception of his mom's birthday posts on Instagram, Evan's managed to stay off social media. "Love you and [hope] I am not embarrassing you," she cheekily wrote in 2018.
Jessica Springsteen is a highly-ranked equestrian
Jessica Springsteen is perhaps the most famous of her three siblings. Born in 1991, Jessica has been riding horses since she was just four years old. "I started riding when I was really little. My mom had always wanted to ride so when we moved to New Jersey she started taking lessons," Jessica told People in a 2020 interview, adding, "Our home is right across the road from one of the top junior training barns — and I went right into that when I was a teenager." Jessica perfected the art of show jumping and, while studying psychology at Duke University, she qualified as an alternate rider for the 2012 London Olympics.
In 2021, along with the rest of the U.S. Equestrian Team, she won a silver medal in Tokyo. "I've been so grateful that my parents have supported me throughout my career. They've been on this journey for me. It's been like a huge dream for them as well, so I'm just really happy that I can make them proud," Jessica excitedly told AP News. The talented athlete is also known for her elevated sense of style.
Over the years, Jessica has modeled with her dad on the cover of Harper's Bazaar and even became a Gucci Equestrian Ambassador in 2014. When listing her favorite things for Vanity Fair in 2023, Jessica said that Taylor Swift's "Midnights" was her go-to album. Sorry, "Born in the U.S.A," evidently there's a new Boss in town.
Sam Springsteen is a Jersey City firefighter
Born in 1994, Sam Springsteen is the youngest of the Springsteen children. In 2019, he and 14 other high-achieving classmates became Jersey City firefighters. "We're very proud," The Boss told reporters at his son's graduation ceremony, per Eyewitness News. Sam acknowledged that the process hadn't been easy. Even though the Obamas and the Springsteens are longstanding family friends and his dad has amassed a net worth in the hundreds of millions, Sam doesn't get special treatment. He works weekends, weeknights, and holidays just like everyone else.
When Sam's not donning heavy gear and turning on those iconic sirens, he's spending time with his wife and daughter. "We've been so happy with the granddaughter [Lily Harper] and, you know, Sam's great. He's been a great dad and he's got a beautiful wife, Alex," Bruce Springsteen shared on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."
Although Sam is not a full-time musician like his parents (he's too busy keeping Jersey City safe), it appears the father-of-one does have a knack for the guitar. In a February 2019 Instagram post, he was seen tinkering away on an acoustic alongside his mom. "Singing with Sam," Scialfa captioned it.