Who Are Bruce Springsteen's Children?

Bruce Springsteen has gone from a New Jersey "working class hero" to a world-famous rock star, thanks to hits like "Born in the USA" and "Dancing in the Dark." Now, the singer has a net worth of approximately $650 million, several properties across the U.S., and a podcast with former President Barack Obama. In the early '80s, Springsteen met Patti Scialfa, a fellow New Jerseyan and a new addition to the E Street Band. They started dating in 1988 after Springsteen split from his first wife, Julianne Phillips. "Patti's been in love with Bruce for as long as I can remember," Scialfa's high school art teacher told People way back in 1988.

In 1991, the couple officially said, "I do." They've been partners on and off stage ever since, singing duets like "Tougher than the Rest" at sold-out concerts and raising their three children (Evan, Jessica, and Sam) on their New Jersey estate. "When we're all together at [our home in] Colts Neck, New Jersey, Bruce and I still get up at seven every morning to make breakfast for the kids: Oatmeal, pancakes, bacon, scrambled eggs — the whole deal," Scialfa revealed in a 2011 interview with Express, explaining that quality time with her family is one of her favorite things.

Although they have musical parents (and presumably plenty of connections in the industry), none of the three Springsteen kids have pursued long-term careers as rock stars. In fact, they've all gone in wildly different directions.