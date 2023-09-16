Chris Evans And Alba Baptista Have A Bigger Age Gap Than We Realized

Wedding bells rang for actors Chris Evans and Alba Baptista on September 9, 2023, when the fledgling couple got married — despite their substantial, 16-year age gap. Evans and Baptista's relationship was confirmed in November 2022 when sources told People they had been together, "for over a year and it's serious." The insiders added, "They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her." The Marvel star had previously made comments to People about wanting to start a family eventually.

Evans himself confirmed his relationship with Baptista in January 2023 by posting a video montage on his Instagram Story of the couple jokingly scaring each other. However, after being fairly active on Instagram in the past and posting several other sweet snapshots of himself and Baptista, Evans deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts in June 2023. Privacy was key on the couple's wedding day too. According to a source who spoke with Page Six, wedding guests signed NDAs and had their phones taken away to avoid leaks.

Evans is a staunch feminist, but he is no exception to the pattern of older men pursuing younger women romantically — which is not just a trend among celebrities.