Inside The Final Years Of Grace Kelly's Life

Grace Kelly is oftentimes portrayed as a tragic figure. Just a year after winning the 1955 Academy Award for Best Actress, the movie star traded life in Tinseltown for a tiara — literally. The Hollywood icon headed off to the small Mediterranean principality of Monaco and married the region's ruler, Prince Rainier. She was crowned Princess of Monaco and left movies behind. According to some sources, Grace's new husband was not too keen on being married to a working woman. And this was said to break her.

Writing in the biography "My Days With Princess Grace of Monaco," Grace confidant Joan Dale claimed that royal life made the actor-turned-princess feel trapped. Dale wrote, "I am sure there were times in the early years when she felt somewhat like a prisoner in a gilded cage behind the palace walls" (via Women Working). In an interview with Closer Weekly, royal expert Jay Jorgensen echoed this sentiment, stating, "In that respect, I think [leaving Hollywood] was hard for her ... She had to give up certain things, like her career, to get certain things."

Although leaving Hollywood was likely challenging for Grace, she was not the shrinking violet these narratives make her out to be. One only need to look to the last years of Grace's life to see that the "Rear Window" star was a go-getter until the very end. Leading up to her tragic death in 1982, Grace was more than just a princess. She was also a performer, an artist, and a mother.