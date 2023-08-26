Inside Princess Stephanie Of Monaco's Complicated Dating History

The following article mentions sexual assault.

When it comes to the Monegasque royal family, it would be fair to say that its members have been largely unlucky in love. A generation ago, Prince Rainier II and the American actor Grace Kelly were known for having a tumultuous marriage that was riddled with infidelities. More recently, Prince Albert II's relationship with Princess Charlene has been called into question, as the royal lady has demonstrated signs of unhappiness over the years. And there's the prince's history of fathering royal love children — a fact that has left some fans waiting for the next scandal to appear.

Of course, the Grimaldi family's string of struggling romances is hardly news. For generations, Monegasque residents have whispered that the local royals have been cursed into having complicated love lives. Some believe that Prince Rainier I, who ruled in the 1200s, sexually assaulted a young woman. According to legend, the woman eventually transformed into a witch and put a spell on the Grimaldis, ensuring that none of the prince's descendants would ever have a happy ending to their love story.

While this curse might sound like it comes straight out of a Brothers Grimm fairy tale, it remains true that most Monegasque royals have had challenging love lives. Princess Stéphanie has had a particularly rough go of things, with two divorces and multiple broken engagements under her belt. From a Spanish singer to a Portuguese acrobat, these are the men that captured Stéphanie's heart.