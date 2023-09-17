Ashley Leechin: 10 Facts About The TikTok Star Who Looks Just Like Taylor Swift

In many ways, Ashley Leechin is a normal woman — she works as a registered nurse and enjoys life in Tennessee with her husband and two kids. But one thing that's always set her apart is her uncanny resemblance to Taylor Swift. Leechin has been mistaken for the globally famous musician for so long that, during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, she decided to lean into the campiness of it all and start making TikTok videos pretending to be the singer. Though she initially created the videos as a fun way to pass the time, Leechin soared to fame for her eerie lookalike qualities, especially since even her voice sounds similar to Swift's.

It's not all been the stuff of her wildest dreams though. Leechin has sparked quite a few controversies during her short time as an influencer, with Swift's fanbase routinely expressing anger toward the musician's doppelgänger. While many people are enchanted by the influencer's content, others have gone as far as comparing her to a celebrity stalker and accusing her of surgically altering her appearance to look even more like Swift. And when she pulled a stunt in Los Angeles with a fellow TikToker that resulted in Swift's fans mobbing the area because they believed Leechin was the "Anti-Hero" singer, the public outrage grew exponentially. While her reputation is quite divisive, Leechin maintains a "don't blame me" mentality — believe it or not, she thinks she doesn't even look that similar to Swift.