Erin Napier Set The Record Straight About Her Husband Ben's Rumored Supplement Promoting

Erin Napier is not afraid to speak her mind. The "Home Town" star has called out mom shamers and spoke about refraining from questioning couples on when they're going to have a baby. Now, she's back at it again, this time setting the record straight on whether or not her husband is promoting some controversial supplements. In case you haven't been keeping up with the Napier family outside of their HGTV show, Erin's husband, Ben Napier, has lost a fair amount of weight.

But as her husband began showing off his new slimmed-down look on Instagram and Facebook, other users suddenly saw him and his physique popping up alongside supplements. The keto gummy supplements promise weight loss and are using celebrities who have embarked on a weight loss journey, like Ben, to promote their product.

Erin shut things down real quick when she spoke out on her own Instagram post, saying, "If you've been seeing this pic of @scotsman.co popping up EVERYWHERE this week like we have, claiming he's peddling some sort of keto supplements, it is fake and you can help us by reporting it to Facebook or wherever — every time you see it. And certainly don't give them your money! #thefakestnews."