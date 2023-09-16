Days Of Our Lives Spoilers Week Of 9/18: Love Is In The Air, Mystery Looms Abroad

Fall has begun, and citizens in Salem can't wait for sweater weather, pumpkin spice lattes, and . . . manhunts? Get ready, "Days of Our Lives" fans, because we've got another week of fresh spoilers for you. While multiple characters search for answers to their problems, sparks fly as wedding bells ring in the distance. Or is that alarm bells?

Viewers can expect to see drama between Leo and Dimitri heat up, Tripp landing in the hot seat after Ava's disappearance, and Kayla fishing for information about Stephanie and Chad's relationship. Right now, the biggest storylines are the question of Victor's mysterious trip to Greece and missing will, Ava and Harris' escape from Bayview, and the impending wedding for Sloan and Eric and EJ and Nicole.

Without further ado, here's what is going to happen on "Days of Our Lives" the week of September 18, 2023.