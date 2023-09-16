The Rybka Twins: 11 Facts About The Acrobatic TikTok Stars

As you can imagine, the Rybka twins put in a lot of hard work to be successful. "We have a set six hours per day where we go to train at a studio for dancing and acrobatics, but we also put in more hours at home, trying new tricks and perfecting old ones," Samantha told The Sun. "We have also worked towards being contortionists meaning we were constantly pushing our boundaries every day."

In their video for Squared, the Rybka twins dispelled the myth that acrobatics comes easy to them. "Acro is hard. We may make it look easier now but that's only because we've worked to perfect the tricks and make them look easy," Samantha said. "We would just bring out a mattress outside and we'd constantly just keep trying."

In 2019, they started incorporating the gym into their workout routine. "We now go to the gym every morning — it's cool to see what other people do and how they train because we have never been to the gym," Samantha told the New Zealand Herald. "One day we do cardio, the next day is resistance or circuit training — we just mix it up and it really helps with our dancing, keeping our bodies nice and toned and strong." While they stick to their rigorous schedule, they also make sure they see their friends at least once a week. "We really do appreciate those days where we get to have downtime and relax for a bit," Teagan told Squared.