5 1980s Sitcom Stars Who Found A New Life As Hallmark Stars

Danica McKellar is a best-selling author, a mathematician, and a Hallmark veteran we can't get enough of. However, before all of that, she was Winnie Cooper in "The Wonder Years." The hit ABC sitcom ran from 1988 to 1993 and perfectly encapsulated what it was like growing up in American suburbia. While the plot itself was set in the 1960s and 1970s, many who grew up in the decade of decadence will agree that this coming-of-age sitcom takes them back to their rad days.

McKellar was only 13 when the series aired, and she actually took a break from acting after it came to an end. She decided it would be best to focus on her studies, which ultimately helped her find her self-worth after "The Wonder Years." Lucky for us, McKellar eventually found her way back to Hollywood and ended up becoming a Hallmark Channel staple. She starred in over a dozen of Hallmark's movies, including much-loved holiday romances like "Christmas She Wrote," "Christmas at Grand Valley," and "Crown for Christmas."

The star's last appearance on the network was in 2021, after which she made the move to Great American Family in order to be more involved in the projects she stars in. As reported by Us Weekly, the actor signed a multi-picture contract with the media company. One of the movies, "The Winter Palace," has already aired, while the next one, titled "Royal Christmas Ball," is scheduled to premiere on Thanksgiving weekend 2023.