Sofia Vergara Isn't Ready To Joke About Her Joe Manganiello Split On AGT

"America's Got Talent" has graced the airwaves since 2006, and as one of America's signature competition shows, it keeps audiences coming back for more. While many judges have cycled through over the years, one thing remains the same: The judging panel showcases a diverse set of skills that attract eager contestants. As of 2023, there's renowned talent manager Simon Cowell, supermodel Heidi Klum, comedian Howie Mandel, and actor Sofía Vergara — not to mention, the whole shebang is hosted by former football player Terry Crews.

While Mandel is the resident joker on "America's Got Talent," it appears his recent jests may have gone too far. During the show's 18th season, Mandel joked about Vergara's single status at least twice. The "Modern Family" actor announced her split from husband Joe Manganiello in July 2023. Mandel first referenced her single-ness while a contestant was on stage. The second joke occurred during a lie detector segment, as Vergara answered questions from her fellow judges. When it was his turn, Mandel asked if she was interested in anyone in the audience. "That's it!" Vergara replied and quickly left the hot seat (per Page Six).

Fans were quick to criticize Mandel's comments on social media. "I was helping Sofia!" Mandel explained to ET after facing backlash. "And then online people said it was too soon and it was tasteless ... It's not too soon! It's too soon when she's still married. Last season was too soon ... She approved of the joke. She thought it was funny."