The Bold And The Beautiful Sneak Peek: 3 Storylines We Can't Wait To See This Fall

On September 21, "The Bold and the Beautiful" will celebrate 37 seasons on the air, and continues to pick up steam. Unfortunately, it's chosen to go back to the well and have Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) leave Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and declare his love, once again, for Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Meanwhile, because whiny little Liam ran to Steffy and tattled on her husband, Finn Finnegan (Tanner Novlan), for daring to hug his birth mother Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown), and a subsequent confrontation with Sheila, Steffy grabbed her children and fled to Europe. Finn had confronted Liam for bird-dogging Steffy, and we couldn't get enough of him calling Liam a "little puke." While the show has tried to put us on edge, making us think that Sheila might do something to Steffy, it's a story that we've seen before. We're tired of Sheila's antics, and she needs to be pitted against a worthy adversary.

Meanwhile, R.J. Forrester (Joshua Hoffman) is being eyed by newcomer Luna (Lisa Yamada), who is an intern at Forrester Creations. She's been giving him the eye back, but it also appears that she's a bit of an eavesdropper and may be up to something. Is this yet another person who joins Forrester only to steal fashion designs and give them to another company? We hope not, because that's another "B&B" story that's been done to death.

But there are three other, major storylines that we're excited for!