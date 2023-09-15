The Bold And The Beautiful Sneak Peek: 3 Storylines We Can't Wait To See This Fall
On September 21, "The Bold and the Beautiful" will celebrate 37 seasons on the air, and continues to pick up steam. Unfortunately, it's chosen to go back to the well and have Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) leave Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and declare his love, once again, for Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Meanwhile, because whiny little Liam ran to Steffy and tattled on her husband, Finn Finnegan (Tanner Novlan), for daring to hug his birth mother Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown), and a subsequent confrontation with Sheila, Steffy grabbed her children and fled to Europe. Finn had confronted Liam for bird-dogging Steffy, and we couldn't get enough of him calling Liam a "little puke." While the show has tried to put us on edge, making us think that Sheila might do something to Steffy, it's a story that we've seen before. We're tired of Sheila's antics, and she needs to be pitted against a worthy adversary.
Meanwhile, R.J. Forrester (Joshua Hoffman) is being eyed by newcomer Luna (Lisa Yamada), who is an intern at Forrester Creations. She's been giving him the eye back, but it also appears that she's a bit of an eavesdropper and may be up to something. Is this yet another person who joins Forrester only to steal fashion designs and give them to another company? We hope not, because that's another "B&B" story that's been done to death.
But there are three other, major storylines that we're excited for!
Thomas and Hope's love affair
According to Soap Opera Digest's fall preview for "The Bold and the Beautiful," because Liam Spencer dumped Hope Logan for kissing Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), she and Thomas are going to have a torrid affair. However, Hope lets him know that she's not in love with him, although he is very deeply in love with her. The magazine speculates whether this will blossom into a situation where Hope finally does realize she has feelings for Thomas and bonds with him. We're also excited to see this pairing, even though Thomas had done some horrible things to her. She needed to get rid of crybaby Liam and hook up with someone who loves her greatly.
Thomas' son, Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri), had bonded with Hope and considers her a mother figure. Despite the many horrible things Thomas has done to Hope and Liam, he seems to have changed his ways, and maybe Douglas has noticed, too. SOD spoilers indicate that the little boy's feelings will influence both of them and they could be headed to finally becoming a real family. But this is a soap opera, so happiness is fleeting for couples and families. We're hoping to enjoy the steamy affair and family bonding, but it's only a matter of time before Thomas reverts to his old, scheming ways, and we want front-row seats to watch the impending disaster.
Eric and Ridge's battle for the fashion throne
When "The Bold and the Beautiful" shot out of the gate in 1987, Eric Forrester (John McCook) led the charge, and we're so happy to see him finally get a decent front-burner storyline in what seems like forever. He built a fashion empire with his company, Forrester Creations, and lately, his son, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), has been trying to get him to back away from the business and do something more recreational like pickleball. Understandably feeling like Ridge wants to put him out to pasture, the patriarch has decided to create one last fashion line, but there's a problem: his arthritis is preventing him from drawing designs, so he enlisted the help of his grandson, R.J.
However, previews indicate that this alliance is going to create an awkward situation, putting the young man right in between his father and grandfather. Relationships are going to be strained because family members will have to choose whose side they are on. This story is just the infusion the sudser needs in order to get away from repeating themselves again. "B&B" dropped the ball with recycled stories, and having Eric at the forefront in a tense conflict is a breath of fresh air. Ridge wants Eric to retire, and Eric's not going down without a fight, so it's going to be stressful for everyone involved, including us. We can't wait!
Deacon and Shelia's future
Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) and Sheila Carter's love story is the one we're extremely excited to see play out. Her reign of terror has made her seemingly irredeemable, but surprisingly, the villainess does have a heart. She loves Deacon and her biological son Finn deeply, but her twisted mind causes her to constantly make bad choices. Because she's the town pariah, Deacon's treading a slippery slope if he wants to continue to have a steamy romp with her. Soap Opera Digest's spoilers reveal Deacon will become concerned that their relationship could cause him to lose his restaurant, Il Giardino, and his daughter, Hope Logan, so the two consider calling it quits.
Meanwhile, because Sheila's insistence on being in Finn's life caused Steffy to head for the hills, the previews claim that Finn's going to try to sort out his feelings for Sheila while using his job as a doctor to distract himself. It also states that his adopted mother, Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda), is going to urge him to not only pursue Steffy and reconcile with her, but also terminate Sheila once and for all. We're excited at the direction this story is headed. Sheila and Deacon have amazing chemistry, and we feel bad for Finn who's conflicted about wanting to love his evil bio mom versus loving his wife. Add to the mix the prospect that he might try to kill Sheila, and you've got a recipe for edge-of-your-seat soapy goodness!