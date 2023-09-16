Inside Zara Tindall's Relationship With Her Dad, Captain Mark Phillips

Queen Elizabeth II's children, Princess Anne, King Charles III, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward, all went on to marry and have kids of their own. While the first round of "I do's" didn't exactly end well for three of her children, there has always been a solid sense of family. Some branches of the House of Windsor are more in the public eye than others based on their seniority, such as Charles' dynasty. As for Anne, she managed to achieve the impossible. Her children, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips are remarkably well-rounded, down-to-earth beings that seem much more like the rest of us than their cousins — Prince William and Prince Harry, for example.

Anne's relationship with her ex-husband and father of her children, Captain Mark Phillips, has always been an interesting one, but despite their split many decades ago, Phillips has remained in Anne's inner circle. His relationship with his kids, especially Zara, is often talked about. They are frequently spotted together and often talk about each other in the press, having even been known to conduct joint interviews on more than one occasion.

But is the family's bond really as wholesome as it seems, or is it a smokescreen designed to shun any rumors of discontent, as is so often the case with royal households? Let's take a look at it through the lens of Tindall's relationship with her father.