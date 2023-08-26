Festival Of British Eventing: All About The Event Hosted By Princess Anne

The British royal family has to attend all manner of events throughout the year, from swanky galas to state visits, balls, and hospital openings. What they rarely do is attend festivals ... but Princess Anne not only goes to one, she actually hosts it, too. The Festival of British Eventing is a must for equestrians and lovers of horses, whether they plan on competing or are simply there because they love the sport. It's a prominent event in the calendar and the royals are often spotted there, but what does it actually entail?

The word "festival" might bring to mind images of girls in denim hot pants wearing wellies and flower headpieces with cups of booze, but it's not that kind of occasion. This sporting highlight is home to some serious competitions. It's not all showjumping and horse grooming, either. There are plenty of other things that happen too, but one of the most intriguing things about the entire affair is its history.

How exactly did a member of Britain's most prestigious family come to run an entire festival? Exactly what goes on there, and how involved is Princess Anne's family? There's a lot to think about. After all, you would never see King Charles III opening up the golden gates of Buckingham Palace and inviting the public in, so why does Anne? Let's find out.